Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,640 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Materion worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MTRN opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

