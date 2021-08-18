Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

