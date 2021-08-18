Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 5.91% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $739.34 on Wednesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $409.37 and a 12-month high of $755.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $710.30.

