Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

