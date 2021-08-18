Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

