Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 66,355 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,355 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

