Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $124.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.