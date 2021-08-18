FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Trading 13.8% Higher

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price traded up 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.50. 16,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,135% from the average session volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 41.24% and a return on equity of 50.40%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

