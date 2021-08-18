Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Cap of $86.27 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $86.27 million and approximately $37.08 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00053479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00150865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,923.67 or 1.00222507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.00895680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.55 or 0.06803389 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.