FLIP (FLP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $534,813.88 and $25.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 147.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.