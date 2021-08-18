Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 61,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 1,983,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,187,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.