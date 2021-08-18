Formation Fi (FORM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $2.58 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

