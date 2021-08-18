FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

