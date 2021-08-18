Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $358.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.