Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 121.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

