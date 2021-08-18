Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Forward Air worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

