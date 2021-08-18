Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. 1,355,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

