Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.11.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.