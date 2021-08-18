Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Trading Down 3.8%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.94 and last traded at $146.54. 50,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 617,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 183,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

