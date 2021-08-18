Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,643.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64.
Fraport Company Profile
