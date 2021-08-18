Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.35 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $59.94 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00008264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

