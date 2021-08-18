Frax Share (FXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.91 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00008346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

