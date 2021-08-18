Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

