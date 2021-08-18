Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,316 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 474.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

