Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €69.66 ($81.95). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €69.58 ($81.86), with a volume of 347,070 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.56 ($83.01).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.