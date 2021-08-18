Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -307.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

