Frontier 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.99 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002928 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $60.69 million and $29.99 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

