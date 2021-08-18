FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 17,025 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000.

