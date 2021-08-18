FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.