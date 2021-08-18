FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at $65,000.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.