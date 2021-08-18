FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.78. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 5,739 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.