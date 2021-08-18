FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $4.22 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $401.25 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $44.76 or 0.00100036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

