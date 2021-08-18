Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 104,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

