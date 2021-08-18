Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 77329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $818.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

