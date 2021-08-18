Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells $29,867.68 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLGT traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 574,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

