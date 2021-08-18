Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.50. Approximately 10,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,373,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,409,940.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $1,122,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.