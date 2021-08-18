Function X Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $77.45 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,729.24 or 0.99833401 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00034782 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006558 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00075473 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011002 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
