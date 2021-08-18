FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.00851599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00103731 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

