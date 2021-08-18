Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 25th

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FSNBU stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

