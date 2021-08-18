FY2021 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.48). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

