FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Issued By KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

