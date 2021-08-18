FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Reduced by Analyst

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sonos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

