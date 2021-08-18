Gala (GALA) Trading Down 23% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Gala has a market cap of $139.40 million and $4.14 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

