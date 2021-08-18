Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,634,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 270,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

BRPHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.