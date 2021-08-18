Gambling.com Group (GAMB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ: GAMB) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Gambling.com Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

