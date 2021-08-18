GAMEE Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $732,839.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

