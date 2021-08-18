Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

GLPI stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

