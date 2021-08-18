GamyFi Platform Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00008202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 206.5% against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1.80 million worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

