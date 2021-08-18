Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,658 shares of company stock worth $1,922,057. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $309.83 on Wednesday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $310.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

