Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of research firms have commented on GTES. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,127,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

