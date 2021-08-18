Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head to Head Analysis

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

This table compares Gazit Globe and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.33 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gazit Globe and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats INDUS Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.